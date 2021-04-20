Tino's Restaurant Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico

Fresh Seafood, Fitting Prices, Friendly Servers Tino's opened on the Day of the Magi (a sort of Puerto Rican continuation of Christmas) decades ago, and it has been a staple in Cabo Rojo ever since. Tino's is the place I went after dance recitals, the go-to spot for Mother's Day dinner, the place where you will always run into a person you know (or ten).



Walking distance from Joyuda beach, Tino's offers fresh seafood for affordable prices and the most amiable waiters in maybe the entire world. Even after years of coming home only for short vacations, I remember the waiters' names—and they remember mine.



Although I have yet to taste a dish I don't like, I recommend the mofongo relleno de mariscos. This mashed plantain filled with seafood, such as shrimp and lobster, in a hearty sauce deserves a gold medal. But since we can't give it that, we might as well adorn it with some rice and beans and a fine red wine.