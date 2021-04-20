Thyme Restaurant at Carillon, Miami Miami, FL, USA

Thyme Breakfast Buffet Greet the day with breakfast at Thyme, Carillon’s award-winning restaurant whose tall windows overlook the beach—or, better yet, on its patio with an salty breeze. Menu items include classics such as huevos rancheros and omelets as well as originals like the Cuban Benedicto (poached eggs, pulled pork, plantain tostones, pickled onions and avocado hollandaise) or the tofu scramble (with broccoli, tomatoes, onions, turmeric, tamarind sauce, and parsley). There’s also a yogurt bar with a bounty of toppings and a daily breakfast buffet with protein-packed options like all-natural bacon and chicken sausage for Paleo fans.