Shopping on Lincoln RoadDiscreetly placed on the edge of level 5 in a parking garage on Lincoln Road, Alchemist has prime real estate. The boutique—with its all-glass exterior—overlooks the pedestrian-friendly Lincoln Road but puts enough distance between itself and the other shops in the area.
And rightfully so. Alchemist is well curated, choosing and displaying its designer pieces as carefully as a museum arranges art.
Carrying a variety of cutting edge designer pieces (think Alaïa and Proenza Schouler) and drawing fashion insiders from around the globe, this is one shop worth visiting. Even if just to window shop since the prices are just as outrageous as the pieces.