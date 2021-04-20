The Getty Center
1200 Getty Center Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90049, USA
| +1 310-440-7300
Photo by Lisa Corson, AFAR Media
Sun, Tue - Fri 10am - 5:30pm
Sat 10am - 9pm
Getty CenterCrowning any one location as having the “best view in L.A.” would be controversial, but the Getty Center is certainly a contender. The anticipation that builds upon approach to the arts and cultural center—up a driveway to park, on a tram coming up a hill—doesn’t hurt. At the top of the hill, guests are rewarded with sweeping views of downtown and the Pacific Ocean, verdant gardens, and a series of modern buildings designed by the renowned architect Richard Meier. Spend the afternoon browsing the wide-ranging art collection, which spans the 17th century through the 21st, with headliners like Rembrandt, Renoir, Manet, and Van Gogh (his Irises is the most popular painting here). Then in the early evening, explore the Central Garden designed by artist Robert Irwin—taking in a pool filled with floating azaleas—before enjoying a multi-course dinner at The Restaurant. Time your visit right and you might experience music from a live band or wine tasting, too—part of the museum’s packed schedule of events. Pro tip: The crowds tend to die down around late afternoon. The museum is open until 9 p.m. on Saturday nights.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Enjoy Glittering Views of L.A.
Perched atop a stunning hill in the Santa Monica Mountains, this outpost of the J. Paul Getty Museum overlooks the vast cityscape of the greater Los Angeles area. Its exceptional contemporary architecture, wide array of pre-20th-century art, colorful gardens, and panoramic vistas are its crowning glories, and offer no chance of boredom. Richard Meier, the architect, clad almost the entire complex with travertine stone, giving it a sterile, slightly futuristic vibe. The best part of the museum is its breathtaking view of the Los Angeles skyline. Because the museum is situated on a hilltop and you have to take a tram to get to the very top, everything below—from the famous HOLLYWOOD sign to the multimillion-dollar celebrity homes in Beverly Hills—is clearly visible from that perfect vantage point. Expect to spend all day, just so you can make full use of the museum (get the guided educational tours) as well as catch a surreal glimpse of the skyline at night with its blazing lights. Oh, and admission is free.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
from the travertine-clad heights...
The Getty Center, perched on the hills above Brentwood in Los Angeles, is one of America's great museums. Free to the public and accessible via a computer-operated tram, the complex is a citadel of art and education, all covered in Italian travertine, designed by architect Richard Meier. (It's estimated that the final costs for this state-of-the-art campus totaled just over a billion dollars.) On a clear day, the views over the city to the Pacific from the garden terraces can compete with what's inside the center's various galleries. No visit to Los Angeles is complete without spending at least half a day at the Getty Center. http://www.getty.edu/
almost 7 years ago
Museum And Garden
Museum and Garden Tour
almost 7 years ago
Getty Garden
The Getty is choc-full of art, but don't miss the lovely exteriors. There are multiple installations and gardens to explore. Some people make it a tradition to bring a picnic to enjoy on one of the lawns.
Collection Hotel Staff
over 3 years ago
The Getty Center
The Getty Center is a must-see is you are visiting LA. The museum houses works of art of outstanding quality and historical importance. Furthermore, The Central Garden at the Getty is an intriguing evolving work of art including gardens and fountains that you can experience during your visit to the museum.
AFAR Contributor
almost 6 years ago
Watch the Sunset at the Getty
The Getty Center is a good spot for free summer concerts and picnics, museum-going at the Getty Museum, beautiful landscapes at the Getty Villa (which also happens to be a great Instagram spot), and one of the best views of the Los Angeles sunset you can get. From its perch, you'll literally see the sun set over Los Angeles.
AFAR Staff
almost 7 years ago
Getty Center
We spent hours here taking in the views, architecture, and beautifully curated Herb Ritts and Klimt exhibitions. The parking is only 10 dollars after 5:00 and admission is free everyday. The Getty stays open until 9:00pm on Friday and Saturday, so pack a picnic have a seat on the lawn and watch the sun set after walking around.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
"Delusions of Grandeur" above Los Angeles
René Magritte is mostly known for his surrealist paintings, but this Belgian artist also produced some sculpture. You can see one of his pieces at the Getty Center in Los Angeles. "Delusions of Grandeur" is a bronze from the 1960's--thought-provoking in its travertine-courtyard setting in the hills above Brentwood. The Getty Center, one of North America's premier art collections, is FREE! You do have to pay for parking, though, before being whisked up, via automated tram, to this citadel of art above L.A... For more info: http://www.getty.edu
almost 7 years ago
Great day trip! especially if you have kids!
The J. Paul Getty Museum in Malibu is not only a spectacular location, it also houses an immense collecton of dazzling art. But the best part is how family-friendly the museum is. We visited there yesterday with a 4 year old and a 6 year old. Both boys had a great time -especially when we found the Children's museum where kids of all ages can draw and make their own art to either take home or post on the display walls. The highlight for all of us were the amazing gardens where we found secret waterfalls and vast places to play. You have to pay a modest fee for parking, but otherwise the entire site is free. Definitely worth a visit if you are in the LA area!
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
The Getty Museum | A Must-Do in LA
The view, the art, the tram ride up - a day at LA's mountain-top Getty Museum is a must. Free iPod touch guides lead you through gallery upon gallery and through the magnificent gardens, and you might learn a thing or two if you can pry it out of your child's hands. You'll see Monet, Renoir, Cezanne, Van Gogh - the same pieces you may or may not have posted across your dorm room at college in an attempt to seem cultured. Just saying. You really don't get views better than this - and even better, aside from the parking *it's free*! Check out the tours and children's programs on offer.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Getty Gardens
The immaculate gardens at the Getty demonstrate artistic expression at its best! Take the free garden tour to hear the history and see all the intricate details of garden design you might not notice on your own...the size, shape, colors, types of plants, everything is intentional. After the garden tour, roam around on your own, visit the art galleries or cafe, or sprawl out on the lawn to enjoy the friendly California sunshine!
almost 7 years ago
Art among Art on a Hill in LA
The beauty of this museum’s grounds’ is nearly as stunning as the works of art it houses behind its walls. Perched atop LA, the Getty offers serene views of this sprawling city. Enjoy a walk through its gardens, a sandwich in it’s open-air cafe, or a stroll through its adjoining buildings housing resident and visiting works of art. The design and simplicity of the Getty is just enough that it doesn’t take away from the real works of art, but magnificent itself, peaceful and serene.
almost 7 years ago
The Getty Center: Deep well of culture and art
The Getty Center, in Brentwood, Los Angeles, California, is a campus for cultural institutions founded by oilman J. Paul Getty. The $1.3 billion center, which opened on December 16, 1997, is also well known for its architecture, gardens, and views overlooking Los Angeles. The view is looking south, down the south promontory, which is anchored by a succulent plant and cactus garden, towards the Pacific Ocean. You can see Hwy 405 to the left in the photo.