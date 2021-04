The Best Omelette

If there's a better way to start your day in London than with an Arnold Bennett omelette at the Delaunay, I don't know it. The Delauney is the latest in elegant, old-fashioned glamour from the group that created The Ivy, Caprice, and The Wolseley, and it's a beautiful, relaxing place to break your fast. The coffee is fantastic, the tea fragrant, and the omelette a rich eggy treat that will see you through to lunch and beyond.