Tawlet
12 Rue Naher, بيروت، Lebanon
+961 1 448 129
Photo by Ivor Prickett
More info
Mon - Fri 8am - 11am, 1pm - 4pm
Sat 12pm - 4pm
Tawlét, Beirut, Lebanon"Tawlét is my life: a cooperative-style kitchen where producers from the market cook home-style lunches. Lebanese people may not share religion or politics, we may come from the city or country, we may have money or not, but we can all sharekebbeh [a traditional dish made with bulgur]."—Kamal Mouzawak See all of Kamal Mouzawak’s favorite places in Beirut.
