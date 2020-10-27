Where are you going?
Tawlet

12 Rue Naher, بيروت، Lebanon
+961 1 448 129
Tawlét, Beirut, Lebanon

Mon - Fri 8am - 11am, 1pm - 4pm
Sat 12pm - 4pm

Tawlét, Beirut, Lebanon

"Tawlét is my life: a cooperative-style kitchen where producers from the market cook home-style lunches. Lebanese people may not share religion or politics, we may come from the city or country, we may have money or not, but we can all sharekebbeh  [a traditional dish made with bulgur]."—Kamal Mouzawak See all of Kamal Mouzawak’s favorite places in Beirut.
By Sarah Henry , AFAR Contributor

