Sunnyside Beach Sunnyside Beach, Toronto, ON, Canada

Ring in the New Year with Toronto’s Polar Bear Dip! Since 2005, brave souls have convened at Sunnyside Beach in Toronto’s west end every New Year’s Day, skim down to their skivvies and run towards Lake Ontario for the annual Polar Bear Dip. This frigid activity isn’t just lunacy. In conjunction with Habitat for Humanity, the Polar Bear Dip has raised over $130,000 (and $40,000 in 2014) to build homes for low-income families. This cold activity, indeed, is warm at heart.



If being bundled under scarves and a blanket seems more comfortable to you, you can donate to the cause or at least have an amazing people-watching experience on New Years Day!



