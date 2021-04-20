Seoul Folk Flea Market 21 Cheonho-daero 4-gil, Sinseol-dong, Dongdaemun-gu, Seoul, South Korea

Seoul Flea Market Seoul's Folk Flea Market is a place where you can buy anything, I mean anything!



This scary contraption looks like an invention of a comic book super-villain, but for the small price of 5 dollars you could be tightening those crow's feet and zapping imperfections in no time! Huzzah! This is truly a special market—with more random wingdings than your grandparents' attic.



To get to the flea market, head to Sinseoldong Station on the light green line, Line 2. I recommend exit 10. After exiting, execute a U-turn, then walk straight for about 20 feet, take a right and walk straight for 280m. Along the way you will see vendors on the street and signage guiding you to the main building.