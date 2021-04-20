Schnitzelbank
Before becoming a small tavern, this hole-in-the-wall spot served as a cooper’s workshop that made barrels for the local winemakers. Today, its modest confines have been made cozy with a few wooden tables (actually former workbenches), a smattering of candles, and old tools from the workshop. Its appeal lies not just in the convivial atmosphere that comes from being a family-run restaurant since 1992, or the fact that strangers eat in close quarters, but also in the hearty menu, which offers classic dishes from Baden and the Pfalz region like Schäufele
(pickled and slightly smoked pork shoulder), Saumagen
(sow’s stomach stuffed with meat and potatoes), schnitzel, and deliciously creamy Käsespätzle
. The wines are also excellent, meaning Schnitzelbank is usually packed. Arrive early for a better chance at a table.