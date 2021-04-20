Sunday Asadas (although this was a Saturday)

I learned that many friends and families have a Sunday ritual where they get together for an asada - where they spend the afternoon together hanging out and grilling what else, beef? Some cook it themselves (traditionally the men cook the asada but some women I met want to learn how so they can cook it whenever they wan) or they buy it from one of the many parillas. If you can get yourself invited to one of these, you'll have a true local experience. I came across an asada walking through the streets of San Telmo. A group of old gentlemen, hanging out, eating meet (carved on a small wooden cutting board), drinking malbec. They stopped by group and we chatted for a bit, they offered us wine, it was really great.