Salzkammergut Touristik, 4820

Salinenpl. 1, 4820 Bad Ischl, Austria
Website
| +43 6132 26909
Mon - Thur 9am - 3:30pm
Fri 9am - 12pm

St. Wolfgang to St. Gilgen

View along hike between these two villages.
By Dianne Long

Dianne Long
almost 7 years ago

Emperor Franz Joseph Monument

In the forest near Bad Ishl. He was such an impressive hunter, this was created before he died to honor him and his hunting skills.
Dianne Long
almost 7 years ago

View along Salt Mine Path, Hallstatt

It was a bit cloudy on our hike to Hallstatt. Incredible beauty and history.

