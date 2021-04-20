Salzkammergut Touristik, 4820
Salinenpl. 1, 4820 Bad Ischl, Austria
| +43 6132 26909
Mon - Thur 9am - 3:30pm
Fri 9am - 12pm
St. Wolfgang to St. GilgenView along hike between these two villages.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Emperor Franz Joseph Monument
In the forest near Bad Ishl. He was such an impressive hunter, this was created before he died to honor him and his hunting skills.
almost 7 years ago
View along Salt Mine Path, Hallstatt
It was a bit cloudy on our hike to Hallstatt. Incredible beauty and history.