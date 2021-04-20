Where are you going?
Salt Whistle Bay Beach

Website
Salt Whistle Bay Beach Grenadines Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Salt Whistle Bay Beach

If you were to picture the perfect Caribbean beach, it would probably look something like Salt Whistle Bay on Mayreau. Here, clear, turquoise waters lap at 2.5 miles of sparkling white sand, while palm trees, seagrape plants, and flowering bushes provide shady spots for lounging. At one end, you can walk the few yards of land that separate the Caribbean and Atlantic sides of the island. The only catch is that you’ll need a boat to reach the beach, so rent your own or book a day sail to Mayreau.
By Jane Zarem , AFAR Local Expert

