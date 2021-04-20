Where are you going?
Salt Whistle Bay

Salt Whistle Bay, Mayreau VC0460, St Vincent and the Grenadines
Website
| +1 784-493-5286
Salt Whistle Bay Grenadines Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
More info

Sun - Sat 9am - 9:30pm

Salt Whistle Bay

While most of the Grenadines’ most luxurious hotels cater to the one percent, Salt Whistle Bay, on Mayreau, offers a blissfully pared back—though no less exclusive—experience. You’ll feel like a modern-day Robinson Crusoe when holed up in one of the 22-acre property’s eco-friendly bell tents or stone bungalows, each outfitted with colorful rugs, fans, and plush linens, and positioned to capture ocean breezes. By day, swim with sea turtles, sting rays, and tropical fish in the surrounding reef-filled waters—snorkeling masks are free to guests, as are stand-up paddleboards—or try kiteboarding on the resort’s designated beach. By night, share those adventures over a dinner of grilled lobster at the on-site restaurant and bar.
By Jennifer Fernandez , AFAR Contributor

