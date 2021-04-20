Restaurant Maïs
5439 Boulevard Saint-Laurent
Photo courtesy of Maïs
Cheap Tacos in the Mile EndThis newcomer to the Montreal restaurant scene has nothing to envy of others. With chefs like David Schmidt, William Cody, and Gil Macnutt, diners are in good hands.
The menu is a mix of tacos and other Latin-inspired fare, most of which are gluten-free or vegetarian, but also, and most importantly, quite cheap. Tacos range between $3 and $4.50. And they only buy from the best local, organic, and sustainable producers. Sounds heavenly, no? Quality food for a fraction of the price.
And the creations are surprising and original. A must try!