Green House Cafe
Costa de Oro, Km 8.2 Calle Marginal, Dorado, 00646, Puerto Rico
| +1 787-796-6633
Sun - Sat 11am - 11pm
Artistic & Delicious Seafood in DoradoMy fiancé and I live in Puerto Rico, but we love to try new local places. So, while on our stay-cation at the Ritz-Carlton's Dorado Beach Resort, the staff suggested we venture into town to taste the local food at the Green House Cafe.
We loved everything about this cafe—our dishes were cooked to perfection, each plate was presented artistically, and the service was excellent. We each ordered seafood. I picked the grouper fillet which was stuffed with lobster, rolled in almonds, covered with a coconut cream sauce, and accompanied by a fresh kale salad. His meal was a mahi mahi fillet with mango sauce and the same salad. Of course, we got the local tostones too.
I would highly recommend a night out on the town to discover this local treat.