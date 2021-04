Portobello Road Portobello Rd, London, UK

The World's Largest Antique Market Portobello Road is a colorful stretch of shops and stalls selling bric-a-brac and antiques. Part trendy neighborhood, part flea market.



On Saturdays, thousands of people flock there for bargains. I recommend going on a weekday. You can have the place practically to yourself to mill around.



Grab fish-n-chips to go and find an authentic souvenir.