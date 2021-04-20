Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Plaza de los Terceros

C. Capataz Manuel Santiago, 41003 Sevilla, Spain
My favorite tapas place in Seville! Seville Spain

My favorite tapas place in Seville!

Unlike Granada the tapas in Seville do not come free with your drink, however they can be worth their price. My favorite tapas spot has become "La Huerta" in plaza Teceros, or the bar with the blue tables. My favorite dishes are Bunuelos de la huerta--a dish similar to vegetable tempura dumplings, and de cabra a la plancha con mermelada de pimientos rojos--or grilled goat cheese with pepper jam. Besides their great food they also have free Wi-Fi. If you prefer a cozy spot indoors don't be fooled by the small seating area as you enter, like out of Alice in Wonderland there is a small door( to the left and back of the bar) that leads to another seating room.
By Vanessa Petersen , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30