Plaza de los Terceros C. Capataz Manuel Santiago, 41003 Sevilla, Spain

My favorite tapas place in Seville! Unlike Granada the tapas in Seville do not come free with your drink, however they can be worth their price. My favorite tapas spot has become "La Huerta" in plaza Teceros, or the bar with the blue tables. My favorite dishes are Bunuelos de la huerta--a dish similar to vegetable tempura dumplings, and de cabra a la plancha con mermelada de pimientos rojos--or grilled goat cheese with pepper jam. Besides their great food they also have free Wi-Fi. If you prefer a cozy spot indoors don't be fooled by the small seating area as you enter, like out of Alice in Wonderland there is a small door( to the left and back of the bar) that leads to another seating room.