Place Jacques-Cartier

Running from the waterfront to Montréal's City Hall, at the opposite end of a gently sloping hill, Place Jacques-Cartier has been a center of the city's street life for more than two centuries. It was laid out at the beginning of the 19th century after the Château Vaudreuil, which had stood on the site, burned down in 1803. Originally known as New Market Place, the square stays true to those roots with the many vendors who sell flowers here in the summer. You'll find them on sunny days alongside the outdoor tables of the cafés that line the square. In December, Place Jacques-Cartier is dressed for the holidays with rows of Christmas trees. Given the name of the square, you might expect the column at its western end to be topped with a statue of the French explorer. Instead, the English admiral Lord Horatio Nelson looks over the city from the perch. Erected in 1809, it is Montréal's oldest public monument and preceded London 's column honoring Nelson by three decades. To this day, the choice of hero to honor still causes some resentment in this largely francophone city.