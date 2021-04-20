Place Jacques-Cartier

When young Montréal was still contained within the boundaries of the Old Montréal historic district, the Place Jacques-Cartier was the commercial heart of the city. Connecting the city hall, at the top of the square, and the waterfront at its lower end, this was long the New Market Place. (The square was renamed in 1847 after the explorer Jacques Cartier.) The commercial roots of this landmarked square aren't completely forgotten, as artists sell their works here in the summer (when cars are prohibited), and it's the site of a Christmas market in the winter.