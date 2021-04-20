Beating the Heat with a Piragua in Old San Juan
A piragua
is shaved ice with syrup. Piragueros
(the piragua vendors) and their colorful wooden pushcarts used to be ubiquitous in Puerto Rico
many years ago. Now they're few and far between (usually found in town squares) and with the heat bearing down more than ever, locals run to every piraguero they can find for equal parts refreshment and reminiscence. The most loved syrup flavors include raspberry, sesame seed, anise, and mantecado
(ice cream).