The Peppermill Shakes Things Up

As a former Reno resident, I can assure you that the locals do indeed hang out at the casinos, and the Peppermill has always been one of my preferred spots. With an ersatz-Italian theme, the decor can be riotously colorful and confused, but the rooms are tasteful, modern, clean, and blessedly neon-free. The hotel's expansive Island Buffet is a good value, and especially popular on holidays, so plan ahead and be prepared for a line at peak times. Oceano is a reasonably priced seafood restaurant, but the true reason to go is to admire the eye-popping undersea decor. The Fireside Lounge is a blacklit feast for the senses with a truly remarkable watery firepit. When the neon assault gets to be too much, escape to the faux-Tuscan bliss of the Spa Toscana.