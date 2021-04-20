Where are you going?
Atlantis Casino Resort Spa

3800 S Virginia St, Reno, NV 89502, USA
| +1 775-825-4700
Sleep with the Fishes at Atlantis Hotel Casino Reno Nevada United States
Sleep with the Fishes at Atlantis Hotel Casino

As a former Renoite, I now get to enjoy playing tourist when I return, which includes staying at a hotel-casino. For my money, the Atlantis is one of the best choices in town. It's located a bit south of downtown, very close to the aiport and far away from the traffic chaos that festival weekends can bring. The decor theme is a surreal fantasy undersea wonderland, as befits the Atlantean name. Toucan Charlie's is my favorite hotel buffet, setting out a particularly extravagant spread for holiday brunches and dinners. Guests get full access to the tropical-themed indoor atrium pool, hot tub, and outdoor pools. They've even made the skyway to the parking lot an attraction, packed with video slots, a sushi bar, and an oyster bar. As shown here, however, the hotel's rooms are understated and peaceful, far enough from the noisy racket of the main casino floor to get a good night's sleep.
By Stephanie Perry , AFAR Local Expert

