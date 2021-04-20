Where are you going?
Nevada Museum of Art

160 W Liberty St, Reno, NV 89501, USA
Website
| +1 775-329-3333
Desert Art Reno Nevada United States

More info

Wed, Fri - Sun 10am - 6pm
Thur 10am - 8pm

Desert Art

The Nevada Museum of Art, in Reno, is the state's only accredited art museum. The permanent collection is divided into four themes: Contemporary Art, Altered Landscape Photography, Art of the Greater West, and the Work Ethic Collection. Temporary exhibitions include sculpture, photography, and larger installations. The museum store features jewelry, art, apparel, and gifts that are a step above the "I <3 Reno" T-shirts downtown. We liked the chalkboard mug ($15), which sports the museum's nifty logo and comes with a piece of chalk for your own artistic expression.
By Stephanie Perry , AFAR Local Expert

