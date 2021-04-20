Paradisus Playa del Carmen La Esmeralda All Inclusive Calle Quinta Avenida s/n, Luis Donaldo Colosio, 77719 Playa del Carmen, Q.R., Mexico

Playa del Carmen Jewel One of the newest luxury resorts to open on the Riviera Maya, this luxurious all-inclusive resort houses 512 luxury suites, including 56 swim-up suites, 122 Family Concierge suites and two Presidential suites, allowing for two and three-bedroom suite configurations.



From pre-arrival to the last day of vacation, the Family Concierge at Paradisus La Esmeralda exceeds all guests’ needs by providing a private family check-in/out, “tear-free” in-room bath products, milk and cookie turn down services and exclusive family activities and excursions.



Family Concierge guests also have their own exclusive restaurant at La Esmeralda.



Paradisus La Esmeralda and sister resort, Paradisus La Perla share a common area referred to as El Zocalo, a term in Mexican culture which signifies a city’s social center.



Here, Paradisus guests can sample multiple food and beverage options along with the full service YHI Spa, the “Palapa” Activities Center and Theatre.



El Zocalo offers a choice of 12 restaurants serving Japanese, South American, Mexican, and Mediterranean cuisines, and 10 bars.



Only a 45-minute drive from Cancun International Airport and close to archaeological treasures like Tulum and Cobá, the resort offers the best in offsite adventures.



