Palacio Barolo

Step into heaven and hell: Buenos Aires' literary palace

This jaw-dropper of a building on Avenida de Mayo is more than an architectural feat: it's a literary symbol. An Italian cotton tycoon commissioned Mario Palanti to design a tribute to Dante's Divine Comedy in 1919. The result is aesthetically stunning, not to mention mathematically satisfying - the palace rises 100 meters (one meter for each of the Divine Comedy's 100 songs) and has 22 floors (for each of the book's 22 verses.)



Enter the ground level - Hell - noting the flame designs in the tiled floors. The uppermost tower, accessible by tours booked in the lobby, offer sweeping city views - this is Paradise.



It's fitting, of course, that the middle floors - now filled with offices - are considered Purgatory.