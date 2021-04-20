Palacio Barolo
Av. de Mayo 1370, C1085 CABA, Argentina
| +54 11 4381-1885
More info
Mon, Wed, Thur 9am - 8pm
Tue 10am - 7pm
Fri, Sat 9am - 10pm
Climbing to an Urban LighthouseIt's a guidebook staple: most visitors to Buenos Aires read about Palacio Barolo, the architectural marvel on Avenida de Mayo that's based on the structure of Dante's Divine Comedy, and they stop by to see it from the outside. But Palacio Barolo Tours takes visitors up into the lighthouse for spectacular sunset views followed by a wine tasting. It's a photographic opportunity you won't want to miss.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Step into heaven and hell: Buenos Aires' literary palace
This jaw-dropper of a building on Avenida de Mayo is more than an architectural feat: it's a literary symbol. An Italian cotton tycoon commissioned Mario Palanti to design a tribute to Dante's Divine Comedy in 1919. The result is aesthetically stunning, not to mention mathematically satisfying - the palace rises 100 meters (one meter for each of the Divine Comedy's 100 songs) and has 22 floors (for each of the book's 22 verses.)
Enter the ground level - Hell - noting the flame designs in the tiled floors. The uppermost tower, accessible by tours booked in the lobby, offer sweeping city views - this is Paradise.
It's fitting, of course, that the middle floors - now filled with offices - are considered Purgatory.
