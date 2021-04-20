Oysters and bubbly at the market

Oxbow Public Market makes for a great first stop before you head to the wineries. Get your morning latte at Ritual Coffee Roasters and put together your own picnic for the day. It's also a great place to wind down before you drive back to the city. On our last trip to Napa, we decided to have an early dinner here. Gott's Roadside is terrific for their burgers while the grilled oysters at Hog Island Oyster Company are the best. If you're with a group, I recommend getting different items from different vendors and enjoy it family-style at one of the communal tables at the patio.