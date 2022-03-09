Where are you going?
Napastäk

610 1st St, Napa, CA 94559, USA
Website
| +1 707-226-7300
Meet Some Napa Valley Makers

Meet Some Napa Valley Makers

Napastäk, inside the Oxbow Public Market in downtown Napa, is a modern-day gourmet grocery store, complete with organic ketchup, handmade pasta, pasta sauces, and sake and wasabi mustard (to name a few best-selling products). The store also sells an eponymous line of flavored balsamic vinegars (try the prickly pear) and infused oils. Visit and you are likely to be offered free samples of these items and others. Owners Arthur and Lusine Hartunian (who also own the Napa Valley Distillery) believe sampling is a critical part of the shopping experience. Oh, and in case you’re wondering, napastäk means “the rabbit” in Armenian. The floppy-eared mascot appears on every single product.
By Matt Villano , AFAR Local Expert

