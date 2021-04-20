Old Montreal
Ville-Marie, Montreal, QC, Canada
Old-Montreal the BeautifulWhere North American meets Europe, and where history meets today. Old-Montreal could fool visitors into believing they've traveled halfway across the world! Cobblestone streets and old, intricately ornate buildings abound—thanks to Montreal’s heritage as a wealthy fur trade capital—as well as picturesque chapels and most importantly, scenic al fresco opportunities (like a meal at Jardin Nelson, or drinks at Suite 701 and Terrasse Nelligan) that will be perfect complements to a romantic night out. With some landmarks dating back to the the 17th century’s New-France era (Saint-Paul Street and Notre-Dame-du-Bonsecours), cuddly strolls in the New World just don’t get quainter than this, especially when a horse-drawn carriage is part of the plan.
With the Ghosts of Old Montreal
The ghost tour in Montreal is without a doubt the best one in North America. After all, the city boasts some of the oldest buildings on the continent and has some 300-odd years of grim tales and unexplained deaths.
Witches, charlatans, and former criminals await you in the dark corners of Old Montréal, eager for the right moment to come back to life, just for a few minutes, thanks to the lively (har de har) storytelling of the guides. Discover Old Montreal in a new and slightly more terrifying way with a quirky, funny ghost tour.
Tours leave every Saturday at 8:30pm, from early September to October 19. And then on October 25, 26, 30 & 31 there are Halloween specials.
Romantic Evening Stroll in Old Montreal
Few things are more romantic, even to Montrealers, than a late-evening stroll in Old Montreal.
The Rue de la Commune and Rue Saint Paul are particularly pretty, while the Old Port promenade is more quiet but just as beautiful. (And the view of skyscrapers behind the 350+ year old buildings of Old Montreal is quite scenic.)
The Coolest Festivals in the World
Montreal really does have the coolest festivals in the world, both figuratively and literally. Indeed, the city has several events taking place even in the dead of winter, with the two most popular being Igloofest and Montréal en lumières. The former is an electronic music festival held in the Igloo Village in the Old-Port, during which thousands of partygoers clad in their kitschiest 90s one-piece snowsuit meet and dance the night away under the stars. The latter is a festival of arts that gathers over 900,000 people every year in the name of art, regardless of the medium. The main event is however the White Night, where museums and art galleries stay open all night in complement to free outdoor performances in four different neighborhoods.
Enjoying the afternoon in Vieux Montreal
Photo pictured on Rue St. Paul near Creperie Chez Suzette
Notable favorites:
Lunch at Creperie Chez Susette
Caleche (carriage) tour of vieux Quebec
Georgeous architecture
View of St. Lawrence River
Though, July was a bit hot, and Montreal is not accustomed to the heat wave, unlike Atlantans. Many establishments did not contain air conditioning to battle the 90 degree plus temperatures.
