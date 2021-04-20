Old Montreal

The Coolest Festivals in the World

Montreal really does have the coolest festivals in the world, both figuratively and literally. Indeed, the city has several events taking place even in the dead of winter, with the two most popular being Igloofest and Montréal en lumières. The former is an electronic music festival held in the Igloo Village in the Old-Port, during which thousands of partygoers clad in their kitschiest 90s one-piece snowsuit meet and dance the night away under the stars. The latter is a festival of arts that gathers over 900,000 people every year in the name of art, regardless of the medium. The main event is however the White Night, where museums and art galleries stay open all night in complement to free outdoor performances in four different neighborhoods.