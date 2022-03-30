Nourish Bistro
Vegetarians and veggie lovers alike can sometimes get overlooked in Alberta, a region prized for its beef. Enter Nourish Bistro! This farm-to-table restaurant is the place to go if you’re craving a little more green in your diet. The staff prides itself on using organic, seasonal ingredients, but it’s the creative combos of sweet and savory that really impress diners. The ravioli with lavender-infused cream sauce will blow your mind, and even the sides are special, like the Blazed Carrots with maple, garlic smoke, and heather flower, or the Love Buttons, beets with a hemp-herb-citrus sauce. Nourish also features a great selection of organic wines, spirits, and microbrews that are hard to find anywhere else in Banff. Note: Many dishes are extra-large, as they are meant to be shared family style.