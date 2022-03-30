Magpie & Stump Restaurant

Magpie & Stump
Step through Magpie & Stump's swinging doors, and you'll hear the sound of peanut shells crunching beneath your feet. The rowdy pub's saloon decor is an interesting choice, considering its menu is all Tex-Mex: Think spicy pork tacos, nacho plates big enough to feed a football team, and gooey-hot queso. With daily especiales
running Sundays through Thursdays, you can stuff yourself silly at this local favorite and still have plenty of money left over for drinks with friends. Try the Bulldog, a lime margarita served with an upside-down Corona.