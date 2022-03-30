Where are you going?
Magpie & Stump Restaurant

203 Caribou Street, Banff, Alberta, Canada
| +1 403-762-4067
Sun - Sat 11:30am - 2am

Step through Magpie & Stump's swinging doors, and you'll hear the sound of peanut shells crunching beneath your feet. The rowdy pub's saloon decor is an interesting choice, considering its menu is all Tex-Mex: Think spicy pork tacos, nacho plates big enough to feed a football team, and gooey-hot queso. With daily especiales running Sundays through Thursdays, you can stuff yourself silly at this local favorite and still have plenty of money left over for drinks with friends. Try the Bulldog, a lime margarita served with an upside-down Corona.
By carolina novotny , AFAR Local Expert

