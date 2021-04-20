An Ancient Doorway Leading to Nowhere

These ruins in Naxos Harbor—consisting solely of a large marble doorway leading to nowhere—are a dramatic sight. It was once the entrance to Apollo's Temple, and now it stands guard over the Aegean Sea and the Naxian people. Perhaps now it leads to another universe. Who knows?



Come here in early spring, at sundown, when the hillside is dotted with marigolds and daisies. Sometimes you'll have the whole spectacular sunset to yourself.

