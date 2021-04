In the midst of the crowds, this roasted chestnut stand caught my eye in Myeongdong's nighttime chaos. This bastion of neon and pedestrians in the heart of Seoul is known not just for its shopping, but also for its eating. In addition to international chains (there's a four-story! Starbucks here), the lanes of this district are full of traditional street-fare... This stand's sign is a play on words: one expression involving being hard-headed and a chestnut-homonym, and the other asking passers-by if they want some roasted chestnuts. Trends and fashion-fads come and go, but snacking is timeless...