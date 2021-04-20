Muttart Conservatory
9626 96a St NW, Edmonton, AB T6C 4L8, Canada
| +1 780-496-8755
Fri - Tue 10am - 5pm
Wed, Thur 10am - 9pm
Plant yourself in the Muttart ConservatoryLooking for a tranquil activity or a suitable place to entertain seniors? The Muttart Conservatory, housed in one of Edmonton’s most iconic structures, is a year-round oasis, abundant with the beauty of exotic plant life. Fresh and vibrant, the pyramids' expert gardens inspire and relax its visitors.
Explore the Diverse Biomes at the Muttart Conservatory
The Muttart Conservatory's pyramid beckons all of Edmonton's visitors. These iconic pyramids house four different biomes, each with their own unique plants. The most recent attraction at the conservatory was the blooming of a Amorphophallus Titanum (translation: Corpse Flower). Nicknamed after its putrid smell, these flowers have a bloom period of only two to four days, attracting visitors from all over the province.
If a flower with the smell of a decaying corpse isn't your style, never fear. The Muttart Conservatory is sure to house other vegetation to tickle your fancy.
