Muttart Conservatory

9626 96a St NW, Edmonton, AB T6C 4L8, Canada
Website
| +1 780-496-8755
Fri - Tue 10am - 5pm
Wed, Thur 10am - 9pm

Plant yourself in the Muttart Conservatory

Looking for a tranquil activity or a suitable place to entertain seniors? The Muttart Conservatory, housed in one of Edmonton’s most iconic structures, is a year-round oasis, abundant with the beauty of exotic plant life. Fresh and vibrant, the pyramids' expert gardens inspire and relax its visitors.

By Luke Fox , AFAR Local Expert

Tawny Clark
almost 7 years ago

Explore the Diverse Biomes at the Muttart Conservatory

The Muttart Conservatory's pyramid beckons all of Edmonton's visitors. These iconic pyramids house four different biomes, each with their own unique plants. The most recent attraction at the conservatory was the blooming of a Amorphophallus Titanum (translation: Corpse Flower). Nicknamed after its putrid smell, these flowers have a bloom period of only two to four days, attracting visitors from all over the province.

If a flower with the smell of a decaying corpse isn't your style, never fear. The Muttart Conservatory is sure to house other vegetation to tickle your fancy.

