Explore the Diverse Biomes at the Muttart Conservatory

The Muttart Conservatory's pyramid beckons all of Edmonton's visitors. These iconic pyramids house four different biomes, each with their own unique plants. The most recent attraction at the conservatory was the blooming of a Amorphophallus Titanum (translation: Corpse Flower). Nicknamed after its putrid smell, these flowers have a bloom period of only two to four days, attracting visitors from all over the province.



If a flower with the smell of a decaying corpse isn't your style, never fear. The Muttart Conservatory is sure to house other vegetation to tickle your fancy.