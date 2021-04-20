Museum of Jurassic Technology 9341 Venice Blvd, Culver City, CA 90232, USA

More info Fri - Sun 12pm - 6pm Thur 2pm - 8pm

Weird Science I've never been so weirded out or delighted by a museum before. This hidden gem calls itself "an educational institution dedicated to the advancement of knowledge and the public appreciation of the Lower Jurassic"—which is to say, nothing and everything.



The collection's real and fictional curiosities—from "floral radiographs" to microscopic scultures—challenge the way we think of knowledge.