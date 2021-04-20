Where are you going?
Museum of Jurassic Technology

9341 Venice Blvd, Culver City, CA 90232, USA
Fri - Sun 12pm - 6pm
Thur 2pm - 8pm

Weird Science

I've never been so weirded out or delighted by a museum before. This hidden gem calls itself "an educational institution dedicated to the advancement of knowledge and the public appreciation of the Lower Jurassic"—which is to say, nothing and everything.

The collection's real and fictional curiosities—from "floral radiographs" to microscopic scultures—challenge the way we think of knowledge.
By Chaney Kwak , AFAR Contributor

Kristin Rust
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Museum of All Things Random

This museum on Venice Blvd seems to be a random collection of all things bizarre. There's a room of knots, an exhibit dedicated to trailer parks, strange customs, ancient astrology, and minute works of art. Get lost in the two floors of what seems to be never-ending dark rooms and hallways, and don't count on understanding any of it.

