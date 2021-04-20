Museum of Jurassic Technology
9341 Venice Blvd, Culver City, CA 90232, USA
| +1 310-836-6131
Fri - Sun 12pm - 6pm
Thur 2pm - 8pm
Weird ScienceI've never been so weirded out or delighted by a museum before. This hidden gem calls itself "an educational institution dedicated to the advancement of knowledge and the public appreciation of the Lower Jurassic"—which is to say, nothing and everything.
The collection's real and fictional curiosities—from "floral radiographs" to microscopic scultures—challenge the way we think of knowledge.
almost 7 years ago
Museum of All Things Random
This museum on Venice Blvd seems to be a random collection of all things bizarre. There's a room of knots, an exhibit dedicated to trailer parks, strange customs, ancient astrology, and minute works of art. Get lost in the two floors of what seems to be never-ending dark rooms and hallways, and don't count on understanding any of it.