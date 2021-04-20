Museum of History & Industry (MOHAI)
860 Terry Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109, USA
| +1 206-324-1126
Photo by Daniel Sheehan
Sun - Sat 10am - 5pm
Museum of History and IndustryBetter known as MOHAI, this collection dives deep into local history, from the region's maritime history to its tradition of technological innovation. Highlights include Boeing's first commercial plane, the 1856 Petticoat Flag sewn by women during the Battle of Seattle, and the original Rainier Brewing Company neon R sign. Behind the stunning building—overlooking Lake Union—bob National Historic Landmark vessels: most notably the star of the 1934 MGM movie Tugboat Annie and the 1921 Virginia V, a steamer that opens its decks for balls, excursions, and trivia nights. The Center for Wooden Boats has displays and rents vessels on the neighboring docks (cwb.org).
Take a Walk Through Seattle's History
