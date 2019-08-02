I have never understood people who go back to the same vacation spot year after year. Timeshares and cruises make no sense to me either. Maybe we, as human creatures of habit, are supposed to look for comfort in predictable and familiar places, but who made that rule? My opinion leans towards the idea that travel should be to new places, not familiar ones, and only the brave have the best experiences. Staying in the remote town of Murren in the Jungrau Mountains was once such experience (and was where this photo was taken). This tiny village is perched high on a ridge above the Lauterbrunnen Valley and afforded us this amazing view of the Eiger, Monch, and Jungfrau mountains on a snowy February morning. While most people will go to Grindelwald or Interlaken when they visit the Swiss Bernese Alps, I would suggest (to those brave few) that they venture beyond the overpriced Swiss watch/Swiss army knife shops, and the $50 per person fondue restaurants and try a town like Gimmelwald or Murren. At the very least, give Wengen a shot. You’ll be rewarded with a car-free experience that still feels like the Switzerland of legend, and the prices for services can approach the “reasonable” rate. Yes, nothing is cheap in Switzerland, but at least give yourself the experience you deserve without feeling like part of a human lemming line in the ridiculously over-crowded Interlaken or Grindelwald.