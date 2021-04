Movida 8-2-409, Rd Number 6, Green Valley, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, Telangana 500034, India

Watermelon Rose Martinis at Movida Located in the Radisson Blu Hotel of Banjara Hills, Movida (Spanish for "movement" and Cuban for "party") was the first tapas bar in Hyderabad. The bar/lounge features cocktails, world music, and innovative Italian, Mediterranean, Spanish, and Cuban cuisine. Locals flock here for the house specialty, the watermelon rose martini. Reservations are recommended.