Morning Yoga at Encato Beach Club
100 Dorado Beach Drive, Dorado, 00646, Puerto Rico
+1 787-626-1100
Yoga by the SeaWake up your body with a healthy dose of morning yoga overlooking the gorgeous turquoise waters of Dorado Beach.
Your instructor will guide you through slow paced, heart opening sequences designed to bring oxygen to your tissues. These moves will open up your hips, shoulders, and chest to prepare yourself for an active day in the tropical paradise of Puerto Rico.
All skill levels are welcome! Interested in trying yoga for the first time? Just wear some comfy clothes and the mat will be provided. No experience required!
Join Megan on Saturday mornings at 9:00AM at Encanto or check the schedule of events to find classes elsewhere at the resort, and stay up-to-date with venue and time changes.