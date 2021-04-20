Where are you going?
Boardwalk

1721 N Andrews Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311, USA
Website
| +1 954-463-6969
Live the Florida Life on the Hollywood Beach Boardwalk Fort Lauderdale Florida United States

More info

Sun - Thur 3pm - 2am
Fri, Sat 3pm - 3am

Between Miami and Fort Lauderdale is a local beach town filled with surfers, joggers, and free-spirited beach lovers. The Hollywood Beach Boardwalk moves at a slower pace than those on bustling South Beach and Fort Lauderdale's Beach Place.

Choose from a wide variety of shopping boutiques, restaurants, bars, and experiential beach activities for a fun-filled day by the water. The seven-acre park is eco-friendly and perfect for families. Transportation includes trolley service and boat charters on the marina.

By GiAnna Wyatt , AFAR Local Expert

