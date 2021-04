Chow Down

New, different, and with a whole lot of attitude ("How was it for Moo?"), Moo Chow Chow mashes Bangkok with Auckland . The crispy soft shell crab is what everyone raves about, and IMHO is the best thing on the bar food list. Drinks carry through that Thai spirit—White Lady Boy, anyone?—and the private dining area upstairs "Ms Moos" wouldn't be amiss on the streets of the Bangkok.Photo: thedenizen.co.nz