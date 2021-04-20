Christchurch Botanic Gardens
Rolleston Ave, Christchurch City Centre, Christchurch 8013, New Zealand
| +64 3-941 8999
Sun - Sat 7am - 8:30pm
Garden City: Smell the Roses in New ZealandThere’s no better place to stop and smell the roses (and the dahlias and the begonias) than Christchurch Botanic Gardens. From New Regent Street, hop on the renovated tram, which stops near the entrance to the 80-plus acres of majestic oaks, water gardens, and rose beds. Rolleston Ave. and Worcester Blvd.
Thanks to its great variety of plants and flowers, the Christchurch Botanic Gardens has seven different flowering seasons. Highlights of the 21-hectare (52-acre) garden include a collection of New Zealand ferns and native plants, hundreds of heritage and cultivar rose species, a Victorian winter garden, a medicinal and culinary herb garden and many open and wooded spaces. Check for seasonal events, including family treasure hunts, concerts, light installations and guided walks. For a uniquely Christchurch experience, take in the flora from aboard a flat-bottomed boat, or punt, on the Avon River.