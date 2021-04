Thanks to its great variety of plants and flowers, the Christchurch Botanic Gardens has seven different flowering seasons. Highlights of the 21-hectare (52-acre) garden include a collection of New Zealand ferns and native plants, hundreds of heritage and cultivar rose species, a Victorian winter garden, a medicinal and culinary herb garden and many open and wooded spaces. Check for seasonal events, including family treasure hunts, concerts, light installations and guided walks. For a uniquely Christchurch experience, take in the flora from aboard a flat-bottomed boat, or punt, on the Avon River.