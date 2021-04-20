Auckland Fish Market 22 Jellicoe St, Freemans Bay, Auckland 1010, New Zealand

More info Sun - Sat 7:30am - 6pm

Freshest fish in the Southern Hemisphere? I jest but it's a fun little fish market run on a Dutch auction. While it doesn't rival Toyko or any of the other exemplars of globalized seafood it does present a great picture of what the fleet pulls out of local waters and the local economy. Elle is a great guide if you can get her.