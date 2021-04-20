Auckland Fish Market
22 Jellicoe St, Freemans Bay, Auckland 1010, New Zealand
| +64 9-303 0262
Sun - Sat 7:30am - 6pm
Freshest fish in the Southern Hemisphere?I jest but it's a fun little fish market run on a Dutch auction. While it doesn't rival Toyko or any of the other exemplars of globalized seafood it does present a great picture of what the fleet pulls out of local waters and the local economy. Elle is a great guide if you can get her.
AFAR Local Expert
over 5 years ago
Go shopping, have a meal or even take a cooking class at the Auckland Fish Market at Viaduct Harbour. Up early? Watch chefs and fishmongers bid at the wholesale fish auction each weekday at 6 a.m. Fresh seafood and smoked fish retailers do business until much later, or you can order the catch of the day for lunch at one of the market restaurants.