Montreal Gardens Richland Park - Montreal Road

Montreal Gardens Drive through picturesque Mesopotamia Valley, the fertile breadbasket of St. Vincent, to get to Montreal Gardens, a private mountainside oasis of exotic plants, shrubs, and trees located 1,500 feet above sea level. More wild jungle than planned landscape, the gardens feature three unique areas—rain forest, color, and formal—connected by crisscrossing pathways and surrounded by rain forest and banana plantations. Cool and quiet, it’s a peaceful place to spend the day, communing with nature and enjoying a variety of incredible views.