On St. Vincent’s far northeastern coast, you’ll find the Owia Salt Pond, created by ocean waves continuously flowing over a natural reef. Surrounded by volcanic rock and coral formations, the pool is traditionally used as a therapeutic bathing place, but it’s also a great place to spot reef fish. Come for a swim and bring a picnic, but just know that getting here and back is an all-day adventure. The village of Owia, home to some of St. Vincent’s indigenous Carib people, is about a two-hour drive north of Kingstown along the eastern coast.
By Jane Zarem , AFAR Local Expert

