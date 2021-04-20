Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

La Soufrière Cross Country Trail

Website
La Soufrière Cross Country Trail Charlotte Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
La Soufrière Cross Country Trail Charlotte Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
La Soufrière Cross Country Trail Charlotte Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
La Soufrière Cross Country Trail Charlotte Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

La Soufrière Cross Country Trail

Locals consider La Soufrière—St. Vincent’s massive active volcano that last erupted in 1979—the “queen of climbs.” Approachable from either the leeward or windward coast, the hike to the 4,000-foot summit is a serious, all-day excursion. You’ll need stamina and sturdy shoes—and a knowledgeable guide from the National Parks Authority—to safely reach the top, but once there you’ll enjoy breathtaking views of the surrounding landscape and sea. Keep your eyes peeled for a rare sighting of the St. Vincent parrot on the way back down.
By Jane Zarem , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points