Montego River Gardens, Montego Bay

Rastafari Indigenous Village
A popular and new cultural attraction in Montego Bay, the Rastafari Indigenous Village offers a fun and insightful day of Rastafari history, music and food to anyone interested in immersing and learning about this unique group. The day begins with a hike to the village, reached by spelunking across a river, and a medicinal plant tour. It continues with various activities, including culinary demonstrations of Rasta “Ital” or organic, vegetarian dishes, drumming circles and stories on the evolution and struggles of Rastafari culture in Jamaica
. It’s an easy reach—about 20 minutes from Montego Bay—and a good pick for those short on time.