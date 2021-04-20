Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Mirogoj Cemetery

Aleja Hermanna Bollea 27, 10000, Zagreb, Croatia
+385 1 4696 707
Mirogaj Zagreb Croatia
Mirogaj arcade Zagreb Croatia
Mirogaj Zagreb Croatia
Mirogaj arcade Zagreb Croatia

More info

Sun - Sat 6am - 8pm

Mirogaj

Mirogaj is the central cemetery of Zagreb. The mortuary, and the impressive arcades with the church of Christ the King made it one of the most beautiful cemeteries in the world. This is where Dr Franco Tudman, Croatia's first President was laid to rest.
By AFAR Traveler

More Recommendations

AFAR Traveler
almost 7 years ago

Mirogaj arcade

Mirogoj has been called an outdoor museum. With an eclectic mix that includes a neo-Renaissance arcade, towering cupolas, decorative gravestones of varying sizes, shapes and colors, it is definitely a place not to be missed.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30