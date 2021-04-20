Mirogoj Cemetery
Aleja Hermanna Bollea 27, 10000, Zagreb, Croatia
+385 1 4696 707
More info
Sun - Sat 6am - 8pm
MirogajMirogaj is the central cemetery of Zagreb. The mortuary, and the impressive arcades with the church of Christ the King made it one of the most beautiful cemeteries in the world. This is where Dr Franco Tudman, Croatia's first President was laid to rest.
almost 7 years ago
Mirogaj arcade
Mirogoj has been called an outdoor museum. With an eclectic mix that includes a neo-Renaissance arcade, towering cupolas, decorative gravestones of varying sizes, shapes and colors, it is definitely a place not to be missed.