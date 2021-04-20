Mirleft, Morocco Mirleft, Morocco

Don't miss Morocco's rugged Atlantic coast Morocco has so many destinations for anyone's to-do list that there may not be enough time to cover them all. But if you've already decided to spend some time on the Atlantic coast visiting Essaouira or Agadir, consider traveling further south to enjoy the spectacular beaches from Mirleft to Legzira (and everything in between). Here you’ll find rugged coastal landscapes with unique rock formations and water-carved stone arches, sparsely populated beaches, and sleepy fishing villages. And if you've come this far south, there are a few other places you may want to add to your list: The historic walled city of Tiznit, where world-renowned silversmiths craft one-of-a-kind jewelry in geometric Tuareg designs; the unspoiled nature of Souss-Massa National Park where you’ll spot endless varieties of water birds; and Tafroute, with its famous artist-painted blue rocks.