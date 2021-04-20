Mirage Marine Cafe Breakwater Corniche Street

Smokeless Shisha You might know it as shisha, hookah, nargile, or hubbly-bubbly; but whatever the name, the water pipe is an icon of Arabic culture. Despite the health risks, most cafes along Abu Dhabi's Corniche will be shrouded in smoke on any given night, with groups of friends and couples happily sucking down flavored smoke. If you'd like to try a puff without the tobacco or nicotine, you can try Shiazo "steam stones" instead, the water pipe version of electronic cigarettes. The Mirage Marine has several dozen flavor varieties of Shiazo, including green apple and coconut, and also has dreamy views of the sea and city.



Find it tucked behind Marina Mall, past Emirates Palace.





