Mirage Marine Cafe

Breakwater Corniche Street
+971 800 6623
Smokeless Shisha Abu Dhabi United Arab Emirates

Smokeless Shisha

You might know it as shisha, hookah, nargile, or hubbly-bubbly; but whatever the name, the water pipe is an icon of Arabic culture. Despite the health risks, most cafes along Abu Dhabi's Corniche will be shrouded in smoke on any given night, with groups of friends and couples happily sucking down flavored smoke. If you'd like to try a puff without the tobacco or nicotine, you can try Shiazo "steam stones" instead, the water pipe version of electronic cigarettes. The Mirage Marine has several dozen flavor varieties of Shiazo, including green apple and coconut, and also has dreamy views of the sea and city.

Find it tucked behind Marina Mall, past Emirates Palace.


By Meg Alcazar , AFAR Local Expert

