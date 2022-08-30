Warehouse421

Zayed Port, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
https://www.warehouse421.ae/en/
+971 2 676 8803
309c6703b0313ef131c0d7499f31c7f9.jpg

Warehouse421

309c6703b0313ef131c0d7499f31c7f9.jpg

While the United Arab Emirates is young, the region’s rich heritage is timeless. Warehouse421 is an Abu Dhabi space like no other—it serves as a cultural center, museum, art gallery, and creative-community hub for regional artists who put together exhibitions and events based on Emirati traditions. Presentations focus on everything from the classic garb to the legendary perfumes of the UAE and the bedouin tribes whose existence here precedes the nation’s founding. Warehouse421 also hosts workshops where you can learn traditional art and object-fabrication skills from experts in their fields. On your way out, take a look across the street at the lot filled with old dhows waiting to return to the waters of the Persian Gulf in the shadow of the Abu Dhabi skyline.

By Deborah L Williams

See anything inaccurate? Let our Editors know

More From AFAR
A Road Trip Through Abu Dhabi Reveals Its History
In the Magazine
A Road Trip Through Abu Dhabi Reveals Its History
Abu Dhabi’s Billion-Dollar Warner Bros. World Indoor Theme Park Is Now Open
Tips + News
Abu Dhabi’s Billion-Dollar Warner Bros. World Indoor Theme Park Is Now Open
In the UAE, Fine Art in the Fast Lane
Art
In the UAE, Fine Art in the Fast Lane
The Louvre Abu Dhabi Opens, Bringing High-Watt Art to the Arab World
Art
The Louvre Abu Dhabi Opens, Bringing High-Watt Art to the Arab World
10 Reasons to Travel to Abu Dhabi This Winter
Where to Go in Winter
10 Reasons to Travel to Abu Dhabi This Winter