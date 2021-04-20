Milano Cocktail-Bar
35 Ronda de la Universitat
| +34 931 12 71 50
Sun - Sat 1pm - 4am
Live music and some of Barcelona's best cocktails.Catch some live music—generally jazz—or just settle into one of the comfy chairs or booths with an elegant cocktail. Drinks are on the expensive side for Barcelona, but come with salty bar snacks like potato chips and mini-croissants. A favorite with locals for formal drinks with colleagues, Milano is only a few steps away from Plaça Catalunya and is open daily until 2:30am.
AFAR Contributor
over 4 years ago